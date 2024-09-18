Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shares Touching Video Meeting Fan Who He Inspired To Lose 60 Pounds
The Rock has impacted countless people around the world in various ways. This time, the wrestler-turned-actor and occasional WWE superstar did something without even realizing it.
The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, was recently approached at an event by a fan named Jonny Cleasby. Johnson listened on as Cleasby told him that because of the Hollywood star, he's lost a staggering 60 pounds since January.
MORE: The Rock Reveals Party Trick Involving A Grape
"You inspired me to lose 60 pounds since January," Cleasby told Johnson during their interaction. "There's nothing more to me than what you do. I think that you're awesome."
"Thank you so much. I appreciate that. So tell me about your journey," Johnson said to Cleasby.
"Every day, running and weights," Cleasby explained. "I used to look bigger, but I definitely slimmed a lot down. Listening to you every day, listening to other people, but you were the most inspiring to me."
MORE: Joe Hendry Files For Three New Trademarks With USPTO
Touched by the moment, Johnson took to his 395 million followers on Instagram. In the post, Johnson talked about the special moment he had with Cleasby.
I know, I know this may sound corny…but you guys hear me say this all the time when it comes to things like this…meeting people and hearing about their journeys of weight loss, mental health struggles, fitness, dealing with loss, anxiety, depression, hard times etc etc moments Iike this become my profound reminder that this is the best part of fame… Keep up the great work Jonny Cleasby, not only have you changed your life, but your journey will change many lives who you’ll go on to touch, as you roll on down the road of life. Happy birthday dude, go crush cake & tequila 😉🍰🥃
Johnson was last seen in WWE back in April. He teamed with his cousin Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One at WrestleMania, with Johnson pinning Rhodes. The former 10-time WWE World Champion failed to successfully help Reigns during his Night Two WWE title match against Rhodes, when Johnson got chokeslammed by The Undertaker.
MORE: Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)
The following night at Raw, Johnson did a talking segment where he told Rhodes that he'll be back and will be targeting him.
It is unknown when "The People's Champion" will return to WWE.