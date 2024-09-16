Will Logan Paul's Newest Venture With Mr. Beast Make Billions Like Prime?
Logan Paul wears many hats. Influencer. Podcaster. Pro Wrestler. Puerto Rico resident.
And now he can call himself a purveyor of (allegedly) palatable treats. On Monday afternoon, Paul hit IG Live to announce a new Lunchables competitor with Mr. Beast and Prime co-owner KSI as partners.
Lunchly is positioned as a direct competitor to Lunchables. On the Lunchly website, which heavily features Mr. Beast, Paul, and KSI as the "creators", it describes the snack pack as "as innovative approach that prioritizes quality ingredients and delicious flavors."
Lunchly packs currently come in three varieties: "The Pizza", Fiesta Nachos, and Turkey Stack 'Ems. Each pack comes with a bottle of Prime Hydration and a Mr. Beast Feastables chocolate bar.
The grab-and-go snack pack product, described as "beyond basic lunch kits designed by today's internet icons," is framed as a healthier alternative to Lunchables. With three of the biggest internet influencers on the planet behind it, and no other competitors in sight sans Lunchables, it's hard to see a future in which Lunchly isn't a massive success, just like Prime.
Prime is valued somewhere between $3 billion and $8 billion. By all measures, the drink has been a massive success. Will Lunchly follow in Prime's footsteps?
Logan Paul was last seen on WWE programming at SummerSlam when he dropped the US Championship to LA Knight.
