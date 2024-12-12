Can DDP Do The Impossible And Help Lex Luger Walk Again?
Diamond Dallas Page has performed what some may call "miracles," helping train and rehabilitate the injured, the addicted, and the lost causes.
His DDP Yoga program first caught massive attention with Arthur, a former military paratrooper relegated to a life as a crippled, obese man. The YouTube video showing his transformation via DDP's program garnered 109 million views and lay Page's path as a miracle worker before him.
Today, DDP has a facility and staff and has helped people and pro wrestling legends like Buff Bagwell, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and Scott Hall break free from debilitating injuries and addictions. Although he's proven himself beyond capable of bringing almost anyone back from an icy precipice, his current case may be too challenging even for him: Lex Luger.
Luger, a massive WWE and WCW star in the 90s, gets around today with a wheelchair. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, DDP was asked if he thinks he can help Luger like he's helped others.
“I don’t know. I mean, I really don’t. There’s so much nerve damage in there. I really don’t know, but I do know that if it’s possible, Lex is gonna do it. There’s so many things I do in the chair workouts, even the bed. No one could tell me you can’t do DDP Yoga. It starts in bed. You can’t get out of bed? I got nine workouts for you in bed. Then sitting in a chair. That’s where I focus most of my things, chair and then getting him to stand up and then go back down and stand up and go back down. Standing is one thing. He can stand, but it’s for moments, that’s a huge deal. We’re going to put that video out soon to let people see that he can stand. It’s shaky, but it’s pretty amazing.- Diamond Dallas Page
