WWE Rumors: Major Main Event Worthy Match In The Works For Raw Netflix Debut
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins could very easily have been one of the WrestleMania XL headliners this past April had Punk not torn his triceps in January. After missing out on booking what would have been one of the more marquee contests in Philadelphia, however, it doesn't sound like the WWE creative team plans on waiting until Las Vegas to book it this year.
Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda took to social media this morning to report that Punk vs. Rollins is currently slated for the big Netflix premiere for Monday Night Raw on January 6 in Los Angeles.
It's long been expected that WWE is going to load up that card and start off their new 10-year, multi-billion dollar partnership on Netflix with a bang. A borderline Premium Live Event for the month of January, which currently does not have a PLE on the calendar.
Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and John Cena are all being advertised for the Raw on Netflix premiere already and Punk vs. Rollins would certainly provide the show with a buzzworthy main event.
It's important to note that nothing has been made official at this time and plans are always subject to change.
The Takedown on SI had predicted (not a report) that Rollins and Punk would square off a few weeks after the Raw Netflix premiere at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis. It's entirely possible that if they do wrestle January 6, that match would not be their only one-on-one encounter.
