Former WWE Champion Open To Having Another Match
Maven Huffman started his professional wrestling career in 2001 when he participated and eventually became a co-winner of the inaugural season of WWE Tough Enough. This led to him earning a WWE contract.
He would continue his wrestling career for a few years after leaving WWE, heading to TNA and the independent scene, but it seems to have wind down a bit with only having a handful of matches in the 2020s. He most recently appeared at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling in 2024.
Luckily for Maven, he had found success by uploading videos on YouTube talking about his career, behind the scenes secrets in WWE, and much more.
Maven spoke with Chris Van Vliet and was asked if he still feels like a professional wrestler.
"In a grocery store a few months back, and normally somebody comes up to me [and says], ‘You’re that guy who won Tough Enough.’ Yeah, yeah. I had somebody come up to me and say, ‘You’re that guy that talks about wrestling and answers questions on YouTube, aren’t you?’ And I was like, I suppose I am."- Maven, INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet
He continues:
"But I’m fine with that. I’m okay with ageing. I’m okay with I just can’t do what I used to do, and I’m okay with advancing into just the next parts of my life. I’ve watched these guys now. They’re so much more athletic than I was, and obviously am now. Yeah, I’m perfectly fine with not being a wrestler anymore.”- Maven, INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet
Chris asks about a match in the future for Maven, to which he replies that he wouldn't want to do a three-year storyline situation, but he would be open to another match as he can still take bumps and physically work.
Maven's Success With YouTube
As Maven mentions, he doesn't want to wrestle full-time again but knows he can still work a match. The way he seems to know he can do that is because he and Chris mention a video Maven was filming where he attempted to take 100 wrestling finishers.
Maven admits that he didn't make it to 100 exactly as he had to stop after popping his shoulder out. This came after attempting to take a Styles Clash from Brian Myers.
YouTube may not be his full-time career, but it has been quite successful, with his channel having over 700,000 subscribers and his most popular videos reaching over 3 million views.
