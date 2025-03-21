Wrestling On FanNation

CM Punk, Jacob Fatu, Will Ospreay, Wrestling World React To Homicide's Retirement Match

Homicide has been forced into retirement due to a medical issue and the wrestling world is paying respect to his highly influential in-ring career.

Rick Ucchino

Homicide has called it a career
One of the more influential independent wrestlers of the past few decades has competed in his final match.

Former Ring of Honor World Champion Homicide announced on his Facebook page this week that he would be walking away from the ring after doctors discovered a cyst in his brain, which he stated has worsened both his vision and his speech over the past few months.

Thursday night Homicide competed alongside Bull James at Outlaw Wrestling End Of An Era and walked away the victor. Homicide connected on the Ace Crusher on Afa Jr. to pick up the win against him and Mike Santana.

The wrestling world has turned out in droves to pay their respects to Homicide's career. Everyone from CM Punk and Jacob Fatu in WWE, as well as AEW's Will Ospreay and Eddie Kingston and many more.

In addition to being a highly influential figure, Homicide is also one of the more decorated stars with numerous championship victories.

He's held belts across multiple companies including the ROH World Championship, ROH World Tag Team Championships, TNA World Tag Team Championships, TNA X-Division Championship, NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship and the NWA World Tag Team Championships.

The Takedown on SI wishes Homicide all the best in retirement.

