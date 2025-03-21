Wrestling On FanNation

Former WWE Champion Challenges Minnesota Governor Tim Walz To A Fight

Zack Heydorn

WWE.com

The Big Red Machine, Kane, has challenged Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to a fight.

On a podcast with Gavin Newsome this week, Walz said that he could kick the asses of MAGA supporters. Kane (Glen Jacobs), the republican mayor of Knox County in Tennessee and a fervent Trump supporter, took issue with that comment.

Later in a post on social media, Kane challenged Walz to a fight and laid out some ground rules for the encounter.

"All joking aside, Tim Walz, let's put our money where our mouth is ... in a charity wrestling match," Jacobs wrote on X. "We'll split the gate 50/50 between our chosen (charity) organizations. I'll kick things off myself with a $10,000 donation. What do you say?"

Kane has been the mayor of Knox County since 2018. Walz ran in 2024 as Vice President for Kamala Harris. Walz and Harris lost to Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Kane is a former World Champion, Tag Team Champion, and Intercontinental Champion in WWE. He entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. He has not appeared for WWE in a wrestling match since the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. Prior to that, he was involved in the Brothers of Destruction vs. DX match at Crown Jewel in 2018.

