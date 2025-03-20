Latest Superstar Rumored To Be In 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Is the next superstar set to be announced for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025?
The star-studded class already includes Triple H, Lex Luger, and Michelle McCool, with the ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 41 weekend on April 19 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. And that trio may be joined by a giant addition to the class.
According to a report from WrestleVotes, "The Ugandan Giant" Kamala (James Harris) is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
According to sources, another name being discussed internally for the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 is “The Ugandan Giant” Kamala.- WrestleVotes
Kamala, who had a successful career throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, is expected to join Triple H, Lex Luger, and others in this year’s class.
Kamala was a professional wrestling mainstay in the 1980s and 1990s, and his unique size and presentation stood out. He was billed as a 380-pounder with a wild streak, and the trademark face paint, two stars and a moon on his stomach, and barefoot approach only added to his mystique.
He worked for many of the top pro wrestling territories in the 80s, including the Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-South Wrestling, and World Class Championship Wrestling. Kamala made his WWE debut in 1984 and bounced around between both WWE and other promotions over the next decade before a brief run in WCW in 1995.
Kamala appeared in the memorable Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001. He passed away in August 2020.
The Natural Disasters, consisting of Earthquake (John Tenta) and Typhoon (Fred Ottman), have also been rumored for this year's class, though WWE has yet to make an official announcement.
