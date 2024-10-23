Deonna Purrazzo Reveals What Made Her Fall Out Of Love With Wrestling
Backstage politics in NXT had a tremendously negative impact on current AEW star, Deonna Purrazzo.
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Purrazzo said that the politics she dealt with backstage while in NXT made her fall out of love with wrestling.
"We don't sign up for that," Purrazzo said of backstage politics in wrestling. "We sign up so we can get in the ring and do the wrestling. That's what I'm here for. I'm here for the professional wrestling. Everything else, you don't see that as a kid. You don't see that backstage stuff.
"Going into NXT and dealing with all that backstage stuff, which I never really had to deal with before, really affected me as a person and made me fall out of love with wrestling. Coming out of that I realized that I have given so much of my life and soul to wanting to achieve being in WWE and this is what happened when I was in WWE. That was devastating."
Purrazzo is a former TNA Knockouts Champion and a current star of the AEW women's divison. She was in WWE and with the NXT brand from 2018 until 2020. She also worked in both Mae Young Classic tournaments in WWE.
In AEW, Purrazzo has feuded with Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, and others. She joined AEW in January of this year.
