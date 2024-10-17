Donald Trump Reportedly Set To Appear On WWE Legend's Podcast
With less than three weeks left until votes will be cast in the 2024 Presidential Election, the candidates are making their final pushes via multiple media sources, both conventional and unorthodox.
Today’s news report, however, may be the most unorthodox.
Alex Isenstadt from Politico is reporting from his X (formerly Twitter) account that former president Donald Trump is set to appear on The Undertaker’s podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. His reporting stated that Mr. Trump would appear sometime this week, but did not specify an exact date as of the time of publishing.
Trump’s appearance on Undertaker’s podcast would be the second wrestling associated podcast this year that he's appeared on, as he also made an appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast IMPAULSIVE .
Donald Trump is the Republican candidate for President of the United States and will face Democratic nominee and current Vice President, Kamala Harris, in the general election on Tuesday, November 5th.
Support amongst the candidates has been split in the wrestling world. We previously reported that Dave Bautista has gone on record supporting Harris and Walz, while also recently appearing in a video on Jimmy Kimmel Live taking jabs at the former president. Kevin Nash has also endorsed the democratic candidates.
Hulk Hogan appeared at the Republican National Convention in July, and officially endorsed Trump and his running mate, U.S. Senator from Ohio, J.D. Vance. Linda McMahon previously served as Administrator of the Small Business Administration during Mr. Trump’s first term and has endorsed his 2024 campaign.