Dustin Rhodes Announces He's Writing Another Book
Late Friday night (December 13), Dustin Rhodes took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he's writing his second book.
In his post, Rhodes says the wrestling business has been good to him for a long time and that he's "rich with stories and passion." Rhodes' notes he's loved every promotion he's worked for, but his heart is in AEW.
Man, just sitting here reminiscing on my career and all the history I have made. This business has been so good to me for so long. Reason I am thinking about it, is because I am writing my second book with @alexmarvez soon.- Dustin Rhodes
I truly am rich with stories and passion and just want to express my gratitude to all of you fans who have followed me for so long. Truly has been an incredible journey of a lifetime.
True fans make me feel alive. I have loved every place I have worked, but my heart truly is with @AEW. Why? Because at the beginning, my brother and I set the place on fire and one for the ages in which allowed me to find my passion again. Truly grateful!🙏🏼🤘🏼
#KeepSteppin
Rhode's first book, titled Cross Rhodes: Goldust, Out of the Darkness, was published back in December of 2010. The book is his candid story that covers his journey from a boy to a WWE superstar, and covers his struggles with addiction, growing up without his father, becoming Goldust, and much more.
