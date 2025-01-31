First Set Of Dates For Sting's 'Now Or Never' Farewell Tour Announced
Last year marked the end of Sting's Hall of Fame in-ring career. He wrestled his final match at AEW Revolution this past March and went out as a Champion.
Sting and Darby Allin successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks in what was arguably the greatest send-off for a wrestling legend in history.
With his days in the ring now behind him, The Icon took to social media earlier this month to announce that his time wearing his trademark make-up and gear will be coming to a close in 2025.
MORE: Sting Posts Major Career Update For Fans
The 65-year-old has been a regular at conventions and autograph signings over the years, and while he'll still be making appearances at those events beyond 2025, this will be his final year in full regalia. Making it truly now or never for fans who have never witnessed the full Sting experience.
“I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world," Sting said on X. "As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”
The first set of tour dates have now been announced and they start this afternoon at WrestleCon Indianapolis. Stinger will also be heading Orlando, Las Vegas, Lexington, Houston and over a half dozen other U.S. cities over the next several months.
He even has a stop planned in Manchester, England on February 15.
More tour dates are expected to be announced in the near future. Information for each date can be found on the individual event's website.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SmackDown Preview [01/31/25]: Start Time, Date, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions: Who Will Punch Their Ticket's To WrestleMania 41?
Exclusive: Mustafa Ali Says He Is The Leader TNA Needs As He Officially Signs With Company