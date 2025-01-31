What's Being Said Within WWE About A Potential AJ Lee Appearance At The Royal Rumble
It's Royal Rumble weekend and that means that wrestling fans across the globe are starting to get their hopes up that former Divas Champion AJ Lee will finally make her long-awaited return to WWE.
Faint burning embers of hope for an AJ Lee Royal Rumble appearance were transformed into a raging gasoline fire when CM Punk made his shocking return at Survivor Series 2023. Surely if the self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' was back in WWE, then his wife wouldn't be far behind, right?
Well, the wait continues.
The truth is that AJ Lee, real name April Mendez, has remained extremely busy during her time away from WWE. Mendez has worked on several projects as an actor, writer, and producer. She even released her own independent comic book this past fall. A team-up project with Aimee Garcia called 'Day of the Dead Girl.'
Mendez hasn't completely left the wrestling world since she retired back in 2015. She had a two-year run with WOW: Women of Wrestling as a producer and color commentator and even stepped back into the ring as Elle Dorado on season 2 of Heels - now streaming on Netflix.
Those who worked on that production have told Fightful Select that she 'crushed it' in the ring during her time on set.
Managing Editor Sean Ross Sapp has been inquiring about a potential AJ Lee appearance in Indianapolis this weekend, but higher-ups in WWE said they had not heard of plans being in the works. However, if they were, very few people would know about them.
"She always looks like she'd fit right back in on TV, and I'm sure she's aware that if she decided she wanted to be in the Royal Rumble tomorrow, that could happen." one WWE higher-up told Ross Sapp.
Numerous women in WWE have made comments over the years about trying to pull AJ Lee out of retirement, current rivals Bayley and Roxanne Perez among them.
CM Punk has referenced his wife multiple times in interviews and even on television, which has only further stirred the pot regarding her potential return.
AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for WWE since the March 30, 2015 episode of Monday Night Raw. She teamed with Paige (AEW's Saraya) & Naomi to defeat Natalya and the Bella Twins in a six-woman tag team match.
We'll have to wait and see if she's willing to lace up the Chuck Taylors one more time.
