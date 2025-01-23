Wrestling On FanNation

Sting Posts Major Career Update For Fans

Zack Heydorn

All Elite Wrestling

2025 will be the final year to meet Sting in his full, iconic face paint and gear. The former world champion and AEW took to social media on Thursday and made the news of his future appearances official.

"I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world," Sting wrote. "As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I've decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it's 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out."

Sting retired as an AEW World Tag Team Champion at the AEW Revolution PPV event in 2024. Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the championships at the event. Prior to the show, Sting announced that Revolution would be his last in-ring wrestling match ever.

Sting is a former NWA Worlds Champion, TNA World Champion, and WCW World Champion. He had a short run in WWE and competed at his first WrestleMania ever in 2015. In that match, Sting lost to Triple H in what was a multiple month feud between both men.

Sting joined AEW in 2020 at the first-ever Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. On that show, Sting hooked on with Darby Allin and the two men were partners throughout his entire run with the company.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT

AEW Rumor Killer: Jeff Jarrett Not Currently Scheduled To Win AEW World Championship

AEW Rumors: Ricky Starks Release Not Granted By Tony Khan

AEW Dynamite Results (1/22/25): Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Form Alliance, New Tag Team Champions Crowned

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for nine years. He's a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on

Home/Wrestling News