Sting Posts Major Career Update For Fans
2025 will be the final year to meet Sting in his full, iconic face paint and gear. The former world champion and AEW took to social media on Thursday and made the news of his future appearances official.
"I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world," Sting wrote. "As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I've decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it's 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out."
Sting retired as an AEW World Tag Team Champion at the AEW Revolution PPV event in 2024. Sting and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to retain the championships at the event. Prior to the show, Sting announced that Revolution would be his last in-ring wrestling match ever.
Sting is a former NWA Worlds Champion, TNA World Champion, and WCW World Champion. He had a short run in WWE and competed at his first WrestleMania ever in 2015. In that match, Sting lost to Triple H in what was a multiple month feud between both men.
Sting joined AEW in 2020 at the first-ever Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. On that show, Sting hooked on with Darby Allin and the two men were partners throughout his entire run with the company.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Joe Hendry Reveals How Shawn Michaels Helped His Career In TNA And WWE NXT
AEW Rumor Killer: Jeff Jarrett Not Currently Scheduled To Win AEW World Championship
AEW Rumors: Ricky Starks Release Not Granted By Tony Khan
AEW Dynamite Results (1/22/25): Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Form Alliance, New Tag Team Champions Crowned