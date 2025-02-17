Wrestling On FanNation

Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber

16-Time World Champion John Cena is set to head to Europe as part of WWE's massive 'Road to WrestleMania Tour.'

Rick Ucchino

John Cena's retirement tour kicks into full gear after Elimination Chamber
John Cena will be heading to Europe as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour.

WWE announced Monday morning that the 16-time World Champion will be appearing live on Raw in Brussels, Glasgow and London when the company goes on its massive pre-WrestleMania 41 tour next month.

The dates for those shows are as follows:

  • Monday, March 17 – Brussels, Belgium
  • Monday, March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland
  • Monday, March 31 – London, England
John Cena
Cena has been off television since finishing second to Jey Uso in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis. He's been in Budapest, Hungary filming a movie, but will return to WWE at Elimination Chamber in Toronto coming up on March 1.

As John Cena heads into his final WrestleMania, he figures to be featured prominently and regularly on Raw both before and after the European tour as well.

Other WWE Superstars who have been announced for the Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe include WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi.

Tickets for the Brussels, Glasgow and London episodes of Raw are available now.

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

