Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber
John Cena will be heading to Europe as part of his 2025 Farewell Tour.
WWE announced Monday morning that the 16-time World Champion will be appearing live on Raw in Brussels, Glasgow and London when the company goes on its massive pre-WrestleMania 41 tour next month.
The dates for those shows are as follows:
- Monday, March 17 – Brussels, Belgium
- Monday, March 24 – Glasgow, Scotland
- Monday, March 31 – London, England
Cena has been off television since finishing second to Jey Uso in the Men's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis. He's been in Budapest, Hungary filming a movie, but will return to WWE at Elimination Chamber in Toronto coming up on March 1.
As John Cena heads into his final WrestleMania, he figures to be featured prominently and regularly on Raw both before and after the European tour as well.
Other WWE Superstars who have been announced for the Road to WrestleMania tour of Europe include WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Drew McIntyre and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Naomi.
Tickets for the Brussels, Glasgow and London episodes of Raw are available now.
