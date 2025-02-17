Wrestling On FanNation

WWE 2K25 Full Roster Revealed

With variants, there will be more than 300 playable characters in the game.

Jon Alba

Roman Reigns in WWE 2K25
Roman Reigns in WWE 2K25 / WWE 2K25

With the official release for WWE 2K25 set for March 14, we finally have a look at what the roster is looking like for the game.

2K released the first look at the lineup for this year's edition of the video game, noting this list does not include the variants for several playable characters. With those, 2K says the number of roster members will soar to more than 300.

In alphabetical order:

AJ Styles

Akam

Akira Tozawa

Alba Fyre

Alexa Bliss

Alundra Blayze

Andrade

Andre Chase

Andre The Giant

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Asuka

Austin Theory

Axiom

B-Fab

Baron Corbin

Batista

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Berto

Bianca Belair

Big E

Blair Davenport

Boogeyman

Booker T

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Bret Hart


British Bulldog

Bron Breakker

Bronson Reed

Brooks Jensen

Bruno Sammartino

Brutus Creed

Bubba Ray Dudley

Cactus Jack

Candice LeRae

Carlito

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Chad Gable

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

Charlie Dempsey

Charlotte Flair

Chelsea Green

Chyna

CM Punk

Cody Rhodes

Cora Jade

Cruz Del Toro

D-Von Dudley

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dexter Lumis

Diamond Dallas Page

Diesel

Doink The Clown

Dominik Mysterio

Dragon Lee

Drew McIntyre

Dude Love

Duke Hudson

Dusty Rhodes

Eddie Guerrero

Eddy Thorpe

Elektra Lopez

Elton Prince

Eric Bischoff

Erik

Ethan Page

Eve Torres

Faarooq

Fallon Henley

Finn Balor

George "The Animal" Steele

Gigi Dolin

Giovanni Vinci

Grayson Waller

Gunther

Harley Race

Headshrinker Fatu

Headshrinker Samu

Honky Tonk Man

Hollywood Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan

Hunter Hearst Helmsley



Ilja Dragunov


Indi Hartwell


Isla Dawn


Islander Haku


Islander Tama


Ivar


Ivy Nile


IYO SKY


Jacob Fatu


Jacy Jayne


Jade Cargill

Jaida Parker

Jakara Jackson

Jake "The Snake" Roberts

JBL

JD McDonagh

Je'Von Evans

Jey Uso

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart

Jimmy Uso

Joaquin Wilde

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

John Cena

Johnny Gargano

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Kairi Sane

Kane

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross


Katana Chance


Kayden Carter


Kelani Jordan


Ken Shamrock


Kevin Nash


Kevin Owens


Kiana James


Kit Wilson


Kofi Kingston


Kurt Angle


LA Knight


Lash Legend


Lex Luger


Lexis King


Lita


Liv Morgan


Logan Paul


Lola Vice


Ludwig Kaiser


Luke Gallows


Lyra Valkyria


Mark Coffey


Maryse


Mankind


Maxxine Dupri


Michelle McCool


Michin


Mick Foley


Mighty Molly

Molly Holly

Montez Ford

Mosh

Mr. Fuji

Mr. Perfect

Naomi

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nia Jax

Nikki Cross

Nikkita Lyons

Noam Dar

Oba Femi

Omos

Oro Mensah

Otis

Pat McAfee

Pete Dunne

Peter Maivia

Piper Niven

R-Truth

Randy Orton

Randy Savage

Razor Ramon

Raquel Rodriguez

Rey Mysterio

Rezar

Rhea Ripley

Rick Rude

Rick Steiner

Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat


Ridge Holland


Rikishi


Rob Van Dam


Roddy Piper


Rocky Maivia


Roman Reigns

Rosey


Roxanne Perez


Sami Zayn


Santos Escobar


Scarlett


Scott Hall


Scott Steiner


Sensational Sherri


Seth Rollins


Shawn Michaels


Shawn Spears


Shayna Baszler


Sheamus


Shinsuke Nakamura


Shotzi


Sol Ruca


Solo Sikoa


Sonya Deville


Stacy Keibler


Stardust


Stephanie McMahon


“Stone Cold” Steve Austin


“Superstar” Billy Graham

Syxx

Tama Tonga

Tamina

Tatum Paxley

Tegan Nox

Terry Funk

The Fiend

The Great Muta

The Hurricane

The Iron Sheik

The Miz

The Rock

The Sandman

Thea Hail

Thrasher

Tiffany Stratton

Tommaso Ciampa

Tonga Loa

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Triple H

Trish Stratus

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Ultimate Warrior

Umaga

Undertaker

Vader

Valhalla

Wade Barrett

Wendy Choo

Wes Lee

Wild Samoan Afa

Wild Samoan Sika

William Regal

Wolfgang

X-Pac

Xavier Woods

Yokozuna

Zelina Vega

Zoey Stark

The game will also feature several non-playable characters:

Ava


Adam Pearce


Afa


Armando Alejandro Estrada


Bobby "The Brain" Heenan


Brother Love


Captain Lou Albano


Cathy Kelley


Jimmy Hart


Mick Foley


Miss Elizabeth


Nick Aldis


Paul Bearer


Paul Ellering


Paul Heyman


Stephanie McMahon


Theodore Long

MORE: WWE 2K25: Paul Heyman Officially Announces New "Island" Game Mode

As previously noted, there will also be downloadable content characters, such as the Wyatt Sicks:

Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis


Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan


Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy


Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross


Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy

Roman Reigns will be the cover star for this year's game.

