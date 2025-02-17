WWE 2K25 Full Roster Revealed
With the official release for WWE 2K25 set for March 14, we finally have a look at what the roster is looking like for the game.
2K released the first look at the lineup for this year's edition of the video game, noting this list does not include the variants for several playable characters. With those, 2K says the number of roster members will soar to more than 300.
In alphabetical order:
AJ Styles
Akam
Akira Tozawa
Alba Fyre
Alexa Bliss
Alundra Blayze
Andrade
Andre Chase
Andre The Giant
Angel
Angelo Dawkins
Apollo Crews
Ashante "Thee" Adonis
Asuka
Austin Theory
Axiom
B-Fab
Baron Corbin
Batista
Berto
Bianca Belair
Big E
Blair Davenport
Boogeyman
Booker T
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Bret Hart
British Bulldog
Bron Breakker
Bronson Reed
Brooks Jensen
Bruno Sammartino
Brutus Creed
Bubba Ray Dudley
Cactus Jack
Candice LeRae
Carlito
Carmella
Carmelo Hayes
Cedric Alexander
Chad Gable
Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
Charlie Dempsey
Charlotte Flair
Chelsea Green
Chyna
Cora Jade
Cruz Del Toro
D-Von Dudley
Dakota Kai
Damian Priest
Dexter Lumis
Diamond Dallas Page
Diesel
Doink The Clown
Dominik Mysterio
Dragon Lee
Drew McIntyre
Dude Love
Duke Hudson
Dusty Rhodes
Eddie Guerrero
Eddy Thorpe
Elektra Lopez
Elton Prince
Eric Bischoff
Erik
Ethan Page
Eve Torres
Faarooq
Fallon Henley
Finn Balor
George "The Animal" Steele
Gigi Dolin
Giovanni Vinci
Grayson Waller
Gunther
Harley Race
Headshrinker Fatu
Headshrinker Samu
Honky Tonk Man
Hunter Hearst Helmsley
Ilja Dragunov
Indi Hartwell
Isla Dawn
Islander Haku
Islander Tama
Ivar
Ivy Nile
IYO SKY
Jacob Fatu
Jacy Jayne
Jade Cargill
Jaida Parker
Jakara Jackson
Jake "The Snake" Roberts
JBL
JD McDonagh
Je'Von Evans
Jey Uso
Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart
Jimmy Uso
Joaquin Wilde
Joe Coffey
Johnny Gargano
Josh Briggs
Julius Creed
Kairi Sane
Kane
Karl Anderson
Karrion Kross
Katana Chance
Kayden Carter
Kelani Jordan
Ken Shamrock
Kevin Nash
Kevin Owens
Kiana James
Kit Wilson
Kofi Kingston
Kurt Angle
LA Knight
Lash Legend
Lex Luger
Lexis King
Lita
Liv Morgan
Logan Paul
Lola Vice
Ludwig Kaiser
Luke Gallows
Lyra Valkyria
Mark Coffey
Maryse
Mankind
Maxxine Dupri
Michelle McCool
Michin
Mick Foley
Mighty Molly
Molly Holly
Montez Ford
Mosh
Mr. Fuji
Mr. Perfect
Naomi
Natalya
Nathan Frazer
Nia Jax
Nikki Cross
Nikkita Lyons
Noam Dar
Oba Femi
Omos
Oro Mensah
Otis
Pat McAfee
Pete Dunne
Peter Maivia
Piper Niven
R-Truth
Randy Orton
Randy Savage
Razor Ramon
Raquel Rodriguez
Rey Mysterio
Rezar
Rick Rude
Rick Steiner
Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat
Ridge Holland
Rikishi
Rob Van Dam
Roddy Piper
Rocky Maivia
Rosey
Roxanne Perez
Sami Zayn
Santos Escobar
Scarlett
Scott Hall
Scott Steiner
Sensational Sherri
Seth Rollins
Shawn Michaels
Shawn Spears
Shayna Baszler
Sheamus
Shinsuke Nakamura
Shotzi
Sol Ruca
Solo Sikoa
Sonya Deville
Stacy Keibler
Stardust
Stephanie McMahon
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin
“Superstar” Billy Graham
Syxx
Tama Tonga
Tamina
Tatum Paxley
Tegan Nox
Terry Funk
The Fiend
The Great Muta
The Hurricane
The Iron Sheik
The Sandman
Thea Hail
Thrasher
Tiffany Stratton
Tommaso Ciampa
Tonga Loa
Tony D'Angelo
Trick Williams
Triple H
Trish Stratus
Tyler Bate
Tyler Breeze
Ultimate Warrior
Vader
Valhalla
Wade Barrett
Wendy Choo
Wes Lee
Wild Samoan Afa
Wild Samoan Sika
William Regal
Wolfgang
X-Pac
Xavier Woods
Yokozuna
Zelina Vega
Zoey Stark
The game will also feature several non-playable characters:
Ava
Adam Pearce
Afa
Armando Alejandro Estrada
Bobby "The Brain" Heenan
Brother Love
Captain Lou Albano
Cathy Kelley
Jimmy Hart
Mick Foley
Miss Elizabeth
Nick Aldis
Paul Bearer
Paul Ellering
Paul Heyman
Stephanie McMahon
Theodore Long
MORE: WWE 2K25: Paul Heyman Officially Announces New "Island" Game Mode
As previously noted, there will also be downloadable content characters, such as the Wyatt Sicks:
Wyatt Sicks - Dexter Lumis
Wyatt Sicks - Erick Rowan
Wyatt Sicks - Joe Gacy
Wyatt Sicks - Nikki Cross
Wyatt Sicks - Uncle Howdy
Roman Reigns will be the cover star for this year's game.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/17/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
AJ Styles Defends Road Dogg After Appointment To Co-Lead Writer of WWE SmackDown
Update On John Cena's WWE Raw Schedule Following Elimination Chamber