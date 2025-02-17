Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/17/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More

Will it be Seth Rollins or Finn Balor who qualifies for the final spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match? Old rivalries are renewed tonight on Monday Night Raw!

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

The final push toward Elimination Chamber is on as Monday Night Raw will host the last remaining qualifying matches tonight at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Old rivalries will be renewed as Seth Rollins battles Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez is looking to make her biggest statement on the main roster when she takes on Raquel Rodriguez.

It was a foregone conclusion that Sami Zayn would miss Elimination Chamber in Toronto after Kevin Owens hit him with a package piledriver to close out Raw two weeks ago. Sami is dealing with nerve damage in his neck as a result and has not been cleared to return to the ring. That hasn't stopped Owens from challenging his long-time friend and rival to come find him at the Rogers Centre next Saturday night.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has promised that Sami Zayn will address Kevin Owens on the show tonight.

AJ Styles is also in action tonight, as is Penta. And a new challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship will be determined. Here's everything we know about the Raw on Netflix from Charlotte:

Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor
Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

These two men are no strangers to one another as their rivalry dates back to the first-ever match-up for the WWE Universal Championship. Balor won the title but lost months of his career due to a shoulder injury. Who will be the better man tonight and take the next step toward a World Heavyweight Title by punching their ticket to Elimination Chamber?

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Roxanne Perez came up short in her bid to become a three-time NXT Women's Champion this past Saturday night at NXT Vengeance Day, but there's no time to dwell on her loss. She has the opportunity to make a major statement by beating Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

Chad Gable is currently on sabbatical and he's ordered the rest of American Made to earn championship gold in his absence. After the Creed Brothers failed to win the WWE Tag Team Championships last week, Ivy Nile can earn a shot at the Women's Intercontinental Title tonight against Dakota Kai.

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio
AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

AJ Styles is back to being the face that runs the place. That place is Monday Night Raw and the Phenomenal One is ready for his first one-on-one match since October when he takes on the ever-confident Dominik Mysterio. Will Dirty Dom stand up to Styles own his own, or will the rest of Judgment Day be there to lend their assistance?

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Penta vs. Pete Dunne
Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser are hellbent on putting a full stop to Penta's momentum. WWE's newest Luchador has been firing on all cylinders since he debuted on Raw last month and is still undefeated in singles action. There's no telling what another win tonight over Pete Dunne could mean for Penta with WrestleMania right around the corner.

How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw will stream on Netflix.

WWE Raw Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw will start at 8pm EST.

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

WWE Raw will take place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Match Card (Announced):

Sami Zayn to address Kevin Owen's challenge for Elimination Chamber

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in Women's Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender's Match

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

Penta vs. Pete Dunne

