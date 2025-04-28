Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Tease New Project Together With Mysterious Third Man Involved
Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are promising to shake up the world of professional wrestling for a second time.
The pair of WWE Hall of Famers teased a new project together in an NWO inspired video that was dropped on social media Monday morning.
In a call back to a classic Scott Hall line in WCW, Hogan and Bischoff said that you know who they are but you don't know what they are about. We also don't know what they have up their sleeve, as the video provided very little concrete information about this mystery project. Other than that a third man will be involved.
Naturally the identity of the third man is being kept a secret for the time being, but Bischoff promised a forthcoming announcement that will, "rock your world."
The only information that was revealed about this unidentified partner is that he won numerous championships during his career and helped bring world-class athletes to the top of their sport. So, allow your imagination to run wild with that information.
We will provide more info on what Hogan and Bischoff have cooking together, once said details become available.
