Bryan Danielson Reveals More Memorable Title Win: AEW All In Or WWE WrestleMania 30
Bryan Danielson last wrestled for AEW in October 2024, dropping the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley.
We haven't seen Danielson since, and speculation continues to run rampant about whether or not the "American Dragon" will ever step back into the ring.
One thing is for certain, though. Few men in the wrestling business have had a better run than Danielson. Whether he laces up his boots again or not, he'll go down as one of the best in wrestling history.
Throughout his storied career, Danielson had some massive moments. Winning the world title at WWE's WrestleMania 30 back in 2014 would certainly rank highly. But during a recent discussion with Jamal Niaz, Bryan was asked how that title win in 2014 compared to his victory last year at AEW All In over Swerve Strickland.
Bryan revealed that his final (to this point) world title victory at AEW All In last summer was bigger and more memorable for him.
"Oh, definitely All In at Wembley Stadium," Bryan said when comparing All In 2024 to WrestleMania 30.
"The real reason behind that is because of the things surrounding the event itself. Like having my family there. Like my wife and kids being able to get in the ring with me, and knowing that my career was coming to an end, it just felt awesome, and it just felt something like I was grateful for even happening."
