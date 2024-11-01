Hulk Hogan Has Idea To Join Trump Administration And It Just Might Work
In an election season seemingly lifted from The Twilight Zone, pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has somehow become a talking head for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Before The Hulkster's political endeavors, he served only as a talking head for pro wrestling topics. Talk about a drastic leap in skills!
On an episode of Jesse Watters Primetime on Fox News this week, Hogan donned an orange sanitation worker vest, with a matching orange bandanna naturally, to talk all things Trump. At one point during his appearance, Watters asks the former WWE Champion if he'll have "any role" in Trump's administration should he win.
MORE: Hulk Hogan Claims He Turned Down Advances From Two Pop Music Icons
And when I had Trump in the back at the Garden, I said, "You know something? This Robert Kennedy Jr, he's onto something with nutrition." But if you tag team us up as the mega powers, you know -- the MAGA powers, there you go, MAGA powers, RFK Jr. and Hulk Hogan -- he can get them eating the right food and I can get all of our kids in shape, brother.- Hulk Hogan
In case you missed it, the precise moment Hogan realizes that "Mega Powers" sounds exactly like "MAGA Powers" is 33 seconds in.
That, ladies and gentlemen, is an epiphany in its most concentrated form.
RFK Jr. is jacked--for his or anyone's age. The man is seriously a unit. If Hogan were to join the most ripped Kennedy in history to tackle our nation's nutrition, how long until RFK Jr. joined the world of professional wrestling? Could we see the MAGA Powers win the WWE Tag Team Championships? Would Trump be their manager? The possibilities are endless!
Oh, this must be what an epiphany feels like.
Recommended
Vince McMahon's First Pick For WWE Champion Was Dusty Rhodes, Not Hulk Hogan