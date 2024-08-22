Hulk Hogan's Biopic Is Officially Scrapped
In a recent interview with Variety, director Todd Phillips revealed that his long-gestating Hulk Hogan biopic will not progress, officially canning the project. “I love what we were trying to do, but that’s not going to come together for me,” Phillips said.
In other words, it's not going to work for him, brother.
Chris Hemsworth (Thor) signed on to play Hogan in early 2019 with The Joker writer and director duo Todd Phillips and Scott Silver attached to lead the charge. The film's producers included Phillips, Hogan, Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper, Academy Award winner Michael Sugar, and Hogan's longtime pal and NWO stablemate Eric Bischoff.
In a July 2020 interview with Total Film, Hemsworth described the training he'd have to undergo to transform into the 80s WWE icon.
"As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude," Hemsworth said.
The Hogan biopic would explore his rise to stardom in the early 1980s, his WWF world heavyweight championship win over the Iron Sheik in 1984, followed by the Hulkamania takeover that ruled the wrestling world well into the early 90s.
Phillips' take on Hulkamania was also going to stay away from Hogan's recent controversies and instead solely focus on the early years. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are currently developing a film titled Killing Gawker that will explore Hogan's campaign against the media empire in the wake of an explosive home video.
In an October 2023 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hogan said Netflix dropped out of the project when they "kind of missed the date," although stating his life rights are "somewhere else now."
Hogan's WWE career is certainly prime fodder for a big-screen adaptation, yet it remains to be seen if and when the film will finally come together.
