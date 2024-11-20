Kenny Omega Provides Update On Potential Wrestle Dynasty Return
Kenny Omega has confirmed that he is officially open to wrestling Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5th inside of the Tokyo Dome.
Omega made an appearance for New Japan Pro Wrestling at the company's Power Struggle event and declared that his return to the ring would take place in New Japan. After the appearance, Omega and Kidd had a backstage encounter that fueled the rumor mill about a potential Omega return.
In a new interview with NJ Global, Omega confirmed that he had spoken with NJPW President, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and that he was ready to accept a match against Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty.
Well, I’d like to address recent circumstances, and things that have happened with Gabe Kidd," Omega said in the interview. "I’ve had time to reflect after Power Struggle, and I feel I would regret not being able to make things right. I would hate for this situation to cause a rift between AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. So after conversations I’ve had with President Tanahashi and other executives in NJPW, I’ve decided that if New Japan requests it, if Gabe requests it, and if the fans want it, then I will wrestle Gabe Kidd, as a professional at Wrestle Dynasty January 5.
Omega has been away from the ring for over a year recovering from diverticulitis. Omega's last match was a singles match on AEW Collision against Ethan Page.
Omega spoke openly about his mindset after dealing with his sickness in the NJ Global interview.
"This sickness I’ve had has allowed me to see things in a new light," Omega said. "I’ve been feeling nostalgic, and grateful, and I would hate not being able to pay things forward before I have to call an end to my career. Before I do have to have my last match, I think there’s more I can do in Japan, and more I can do in a positive way for NJPW and its fans. I do want to help the younger talents in New Japan. Things haven’t played out the way I envisaged, but maybe in some sense, the beating Gabe Kidd gets from me will benefit him in the long run, and he’ll be able to grow up and act like an adult afterward. Now the invitation’s open."
NJPW Wrestle Dynasty will air live on January 5 from inside the Tokyo Dome. Other announced matches for the show include Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ricochet, the NJPW return of The Young Bucks, and more.
