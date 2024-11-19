Jake Paul Reveals The Role He'd Want To Play In WWE With Brother Logan
If Jake Paul were to join Logan Paul as a semi-regular performer for WWE, he has an exact role in mind that he'd like to play.
Jake Paul was a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and talked about what a potential run in WWE would look for him.
"I would love to (come to WWE)," Paul said. "But, I would want to be your (Logan Paul) -- I’d wanna be your Paul Heyman. I wouldn’t wanna wrestle as much. I could do some s**t, but I’d want to be your sidekick businessman or some s**t.- Jake to Logan Paul (h/t Post Wrestling)
Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in an eight round boxing match on Friday night to audience of over 60 million viewers on Netflix.
He's mixed it up in WWE before. Paul helped his brother Logan battle The Bloodline as Logan attempted to dethrone Roman Reigns and win the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel in 2023.
Logan Paul has been a part-time WWE star since WrestleMania 37. He sat ringside during the Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens match at the event and took a Stunner from Owens. Since then, Paul has wrestled at major WWE events including WrestleMania 38, 39, and 40. Logan Paul has also been a Royal Rumble entrant and is a former WWE United States Champion.
