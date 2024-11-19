CM Punk On His Time In AEW: "I Feel Like I Wasted Some Matches on Some People"
CM Punk is satisfied with his return to WWE thus far.
During a conversation with Cheap Heat’s Peter Rosenberg at ComplexCon, Punk spoke about how he saw his past year back with WWE and where he would grade the year overall.
“Aside from the whole triceps injury and surgery, we really turned chicken sh** into chicken salad with that one. Almost a little bit of a gift. I think people forget that I was hurt because I was such a focal point, just doing what we do, entertaining people. I don’t want to grade myself, I leave that to the fans and my peers, and the people I work for. They can go ahead and grade it. I’ve had the time of my life, though, coming back. I weigh this past year up against any year of my entire career.”- CM Punk
CM Punk shocked the wrestling world by returning to WWE after a nine-year absence at the end of “Survivor Series: WarGames” in Chicago, Illinois. Punk, a former two-time WWE Champion, had a similar shocking return to professional wrestling with AEW in August 2021, until a physical altercation with Jack Perry during “All In” in London lead to his termination. He is a former two-time AEW World Champion.
Rosenberg asked Punk about what, if any, match or opponent in AEW he would have liked to had a program or story with and didn’t.
"No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is. Some people understand the business and some people don't. I think everybody here understands the business."- CM Punk
Punk commented on the potential return of his wife, AJ Lee, to a WWE ring. Punk indicated that it certainly wasn’t because she didn’t want to – it’s because she’s busy.
“It’s a workload thing for her. She’s very, very busy. I’m not trying to not talk about it, but I’m also trying to temper people’s expectations. If she wraps up some stuff that she’s working on and she has the time, and she feels like dipping her toe back in or jumping back in the pool, she’ll let us know.”- CM Punk
