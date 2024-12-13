Matt Cardona Responds To Report Of GCW/WWE Match With Chelsea Green
It appears the married wrestling duo won't be able to compete together.
Dave Meltzer reported on Friday in his weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required) that GCW had approached WWE about them lending Chelsea Green to team up with her husband, former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona to face Joey Janela and Megan Bayne at GCW's People vs. The World event on January 19 at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.
MORE: Matt Cardona: 'I'm Legit Shocked' On Not Being Signed To A Deal With WWE Or AEW (Exclusive)
Meltzer reports that WWE shot down the idea.
"Im too busy being the Indy God to comment on internet rumors," Cardona exclusively told The Takedown on SI when asked for comment on the report.
Cardona is currently a free agent and allowed to wrestle wherever he wants. Recently, he's made appearances on AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite and Ring of Honor to promote his match with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle on Friday, Dec. 20 from the same venue GCW will be 30 days later.
This weekend, Cardona is in Chicago for a Friday appearance for CSW against Conan Lycan. On Saturday, Cardona heads to GCW as he faces Effy in Los Angeles.
Green competes on Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown as she faces Bayley in the semifinals of the Women's United States Tournament. If she wins, Green will move on to Saturday Night's Main Event from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y., Cardona's hometown, where'd she face the winner of the other semifinal match featuring Michin battling Tiffany Stratton.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Triple H Reveals Which WWE Superstar Made His All-Time Favorite WrestleMania Entrance
Triple H Reveals He Has List "A Mile Long" With Celebrities Who Want To Take Part In WrestleMania 41