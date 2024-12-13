Triple H Reveals He Has List "A Mile Long" With Celebrities Who Want To Take Part In WrestleMania 41
This week, Paul "Triple H" Levesque appeared on The Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. 'The Game' covered a number of topics, including the legacy of WWE, how talent gets into the organization, how training works and more.
When talking about celebrities attending or being involved in WWE's shows, Levesque revealed that there's huge interesting in being a part of the company's events, especially WrestleMania.
“I have a celebrity list a mile long for people that want to do something for WrestleMania in Vegas. We just don’t have the real estate to do it with them, so we’ll pick the biggest ones and the ones that make sense storyline wise and we’ll do it with them. It’s incredible, the amount of people that want to be involved.”
There's a long list of celebrities who have been involved in WrestleMania in previous years in various capacities, from being guest ring announcers and interviewers, to timekeepers and wrestlers.
Some notable celebrity guests have included Arnold Schwarzenegger, who appeared in a video for Triple H at WrestleMania 31. Mr. T, who wrestled in a tag team match alongside Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 1. Johnny Knoxville, who wrestled Sami Zayne at WrestleMania 38. Muhammad Ali, who guest refereed the main event at WrestleMania 1. Floyd Mayweather Jr., who wrestled against the Big Show at WrestleMania 24. Mike Tyson, who was a ringside enforcer at WrestleMania 14. Bad Bunny, who wrestled with Damian Priest at WrestleMania 39. Donald Trump, whose been involved in five WrestleMania's in different capacities, and many, many more.
Check out the full list on Wikipedia.
