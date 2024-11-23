Chelsea Green Advances in the Women's United States Title Tournament on WWE SmackDown
Chelsea Green received a major assist from a mystery attacker Friday night and it helped her to advance in the Women's United States Championship tournament.
SmackDown's opening triple threat match between Green, Bianca Belair and Blair Davenport turned into a one-on-one affair after Belair removed herself from the contest.
The video board at the Delta Center cut to the backstage area toward the match's conclusion, with Belair's tag team partner Jade Cargill shown on the screen. She was unconscious, laid out on top of a broken car windshield.
A concerned Belair rushed up the ramp which allowed Chelsea Green to hit an UnPrettyHer on Davenport for the win, much to delight of the Utah crowd.
Green now advances to the semi-finals to battle Bayley with the winner punching a ticket to the United States Championship match at Saturday Night's Main Event.
After the match, a distraught Bianca Belair was seen getting into the back of an ambulance to accompany Jade Cargill to the hospital. That was after she sternly told a concerned Bayley to mind her own business.
Cargill is set to be part of the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series next weekend. It's unclear at this time if plans are in place for someone else on the roster to take her spot at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver.
