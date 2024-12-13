Triple H Reveals Which WWE Superstar Made His All-Time Favorite WrestleMania Entrance
Paul 'Triple H' Levesque recently appeared on Roomates Show with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart where he discussed a variety of topics such as Jalen's in-ring moment, the GOAT's of wrestling and more.
One of the questions asked to Triple H was what his favorite WrestleMania entrance was, with one being his own and one that he watched.
Talking about his own, Triple H recalls his WrestleMania 30 entrance where he appeared on a throne alongside 'warrior girls' donning a gold skull mask with a long red cape. Two of those warrior girls, who happened to be developmental talent at the time, turned out to be future WWE megastars.
I sort of came out with a red cape and a gold skull, skull king mask.. It's funny, actually... Three of the girls that were, three or four of the girls that were, um, in developmental at the time would become huge stars like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
He then discussed the best WrestleMania entrance he's watched, which belonged to none other than The Undertaker. In particular, Triple H singles out Taker's WrestleMania 29 entrance.
Would just be anything with Taker. Yeah, you know, I always felt like he had the, you know, he just had the character it was so cool. Anything he did with the dark and the moon and the lightning and the, I mean, it's the coolest sh** of all time... The one where he's coming up out of the stage... He's coming up out of the stage and there's a big glow behind him and all the arms are trying to reach him, like, they're trying to pull him back into hell, like, it was just badass. You can't beat Taker's entrances.
You can watch the full interview here.
