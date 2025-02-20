Mick Foley Shares The Reason All Wrestlers Should Be Thankful For AEW
Mick Foley says the existence of AEW has been good for many reasons, but revealed the primary reason to be thankful for Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling during an interview with Monopoly Events.
The reason? Money.
"I think they’ve (AEW) been really important in raising the remuneration that wrestlers receive. I’m not saying this out of any disrespect, but WWE is to me in its own league, but I’m really grateful for AEW. They have great matches on a regular basis, and without them, the WWE superstars would not be making what they deserve. So thank you, Tony Khan."- Mick Foley (h/t Fightful)
Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer and multiple time world champion, but has not worked for AEW in any capacity. His last match was during a surprise Royal Rumble appearance on 2012.
Foley has worked for many wrestling promotions throughout his career outside of WWE, including WCW and ECW. He famously portrayed the persona of three different characters in WWE -- Mankind, Dude Love, and Cactus Jack.
Foley's most famous moment as a wrestler came during the the 1998 King of the Ring in a Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker. During that match, Undertaker tossed Foley off the top of the Cell and through the announce table on the floor. It's regarded as one of the most memorable spots in the history of WWE and an iconic moment of the WWE Attitude Era.
