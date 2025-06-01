MVP Says Hulk Hogan Is Disqualified From Wrestling's Mount Rushmore
MVP has once again been expressing his dislike for Hulk Hogan, after being asked who would be on his wrestling Mount Rushmore.
The question has become commonplace in interviews across all mediums, with actors, musicians and athletes regularly being asked during interviews who would make their various, industry specific Rushmores.
But one person who will not be making MVP's Rushmore is Hulk Hogan. The former WWE Champion was infamously fired from the company in 2015, with almost all mention of him wiped from history as a result of a leaked sex tape in which the 71-year-old could be heard making racial slurs and admitting to being a racist "to a point."
Given that MVP once referred to Hogan as a "Pathological Lying Piece Of Human Excrement," it was perhaps not so surprising that the leader of AEW's Hurt Syndicate did not believe Hogan had a place on wrestling's Mount Rushmore.
In an interview with Liam Solomon of BetIdeas, the former WWE United States Champion explained how any conversation about the greatest of all time needed to be more nuanced and involve all wrestling cultures, such as Mexico and Japan.
"Oh man, I hate these hypotheticals. Because there are so many greats, you know? There are some people that I think should be on it. It’s a personal preference. It’s all a matter of taste. Would I say Macho Man should be on it, in my opinion? Absolutely, he should be on it. There are many people that would make the case that Hulk Hogan should be on it…I think he’s disqualified in my opinion, because…he’s who he is. Self-admitted, unapologetic, so that’s that."- MVP
"But because I’m also such a huge fan of Japanese wrestling, as well. And in terms of building up the business domestically, there are some absolute greats globally. You’ve had some huge stars that helped build up the business in England and Japan and in Mexico. So if you’re putting together a Mount Rushmore, is it just American wrestlers? Is it all wrestlers of all time? So there are these questions that you have to ask, to kind of formulate it.
"It’s like, when people ask me, who are your all time favorite top five rappers. I’m like, well, I can tell you Rakim is number one. Ghostface Killah is number two, and three, four, and five depends on who I’ve been listening to lately and how high I am and what conversation we’re having, you know? It moves around."
While MVP enjoys success with his run heading up the Hurt Syndicate in AEW, working with the likes of Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MJF, Hogan is launching Real American Freestyle wrestling with Eric Bischoff and MMA coach Israel 'Izzy' Martinez.
