Becky Lynch Talks 'Happy Gilmore 2' Experience As New Trailer Debuts [Exclusive]
The Man will be coming around to the golf course this summer.
Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to television at WWE WrestleMania 41, teaming with now rival Lyra Valkyria to win the Women's Tag Team Championships. Less than 24 hours later she would unleash a vicious beat down on her former protégé, thus kick-starting her latest run as the top heel in the Raw Women's Division.
It's The Man's first foray as a bad guy during the Netflix era of WWE, but months before she ended her nearly year long hiatus from the ring in Las Vegas, Becky Lynch was on the set of what will be her second major project for the streaming giant.
The latest trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was released Saturday night during the Netflix Tudum special and it gave fans their first glimpse at The Man in action. Lynch, real name Rebecca Quin, is among a myriad of all-star athletes that were cast in a supporting role for this film.
She joined the likes of Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy, world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler and fellow professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman in helping bring this sequel to Adam Sandler's 1996 cult classic to life.
"I remember going to the video shop in Ireland and renting the first one and watching it with my brother and Dad," Lynch told The Takedown on SI ahead of the trailer drop. "Nearly 30 years later I was on set for the second. That’s pretty surreal."
Lynch is no stranger to surreal moments. The WrestleMania main eventer has made a career out of making her wildest dreams come to fruition, so it was a no-brainer for her to say yes when she was asked to read for a role in the Netflix, Happy Madison joint production.
"A week [after the audition], I was in a costume fitting for Star Trek. I got a call that I had gotten the part."
Like many of her fellow 90's kids, myself included, Lynch grew up with professional wrestling and Sandler's eclectic collection of comedies serving as two of her biggest cultural influences.
Before producing some of the more critically acclaimed work of his career, like Hustle and Uncut Gems, Sandler portrayed a number of quirky and absurd characters that the elder millennial generation still recalls and re-watches with great fondness.
Deeply flawed individuals with equally charming personalities were Sandler's bread and butter, and he delivered a series of memorable performances from Billy Madison to Happy Gilmore and Bobby Boucher.
"I feel like most of my preteen years were spent quoting The Waterboy," Lynch said. "Loved Adam Sandler growing up. Still do. Actually, working with him made me love him even more."
Nearly three decades after the events of original film, Sandler has donned the Boston Bruins jersey once again to catch everyone up on what's happened since the mythical long-drive protagonist first won the Tour Championship and saved his grandmother's house from tax collectors in the process.
As revealed in the new trailer, Sandler's Gilmore is again in need of money. This time around to put his daughter through ballet school. Lynch said it was a joy to watch Happy dust off his grandfather's old clubs, and to get an up close look at Sandler's creative process throughout her time on set.
"Watching how passionate, hilarious and dialed in he is at all times, and witnessing how he creates such a fun and warm working environment, he keeps everything loose but laser focused at the same time. It’s really quite incredible."
Happy Gilmore 2 provided The Man with her first major crossover opportunity with Netflix, but it most certainly will not be her last.
WWE and Netflix launched a 10-year, $5 billion media rights agreement back in January that swung the door wide open to a boundless landscape of entertainment ventures.
"It changes the game. Having the world’s biggest streamer as our distribution partner opens a whole new world of crossover opportunities and endless possibilities, because we’re not just athletes. Story telling is the most important thing we do and we are the hardest workers in all of entertainment."
Lynch says that the Netflix partnership allows WWE Superstars to show the entire world how versatile they are as performers and it givens them the ability to reach people in different ways. Whether that's through acting, documentaries or original series.
"It gives our fans more ways to connect with us beyond the ring. The Man has never been one to play by the rules and with Netflix in the mix we’re not just breaking through glass ceilings. We’re rewriting the whole damn playbook."
Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, July 25. Until then, you can watch Becky Lynch do what she does best every Monday Night on Raw.
The Man is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank coming up on Saturday, June 7.
