Karrion Kross Guarantees Fantasy Booked Evolution 2 Match Would 'Blow People Away'
Karrion Kross might be bias, but he's willing to bet that his wife Scarlett would tear the house down at Evolution 2.
The all women's Premium Live Event is making its return to WWE on Sunday, July 13 after a seven year hiatus. Part of a massive two day, three event takeover of Atlanta, Georgia.
Kross was a guest on a recent episode of Good Karma Wrestling and was asked to do a little fantasy booking for Scarlett. The former NXT Champion recalled a pair of house shows last August where he and his wife teamed together to challenge Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, and said Scarlett received rave reviews for her performances that weekend.
"It was the talk of the show, and Scarlett got a standing ovation in gorilla both nights when she walked through that curtain. She had really, really good matches with Rhea."
Kross is very aware that there is absolutely zero story in place, as of this writing, for that match to take place, but he believes no one would be talking about the lack of a build after the final bell rang.
"It would blow people away, I guarantee it. I have been in this business for 11 years, getting a standing ovation in gorilla, that means something. If we are talking super fantasy booking, I have always wanted to see Scarlett vs Trish Stratus.” h/t WrestleZone.
