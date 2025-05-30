Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE
It appears that the Hollywood Ending at AEW Revolution was Mariah May's swan song in All Elite Wrestling.
The former AEW Women's Champion was removed from the company's online roster page Friday afternoon, which is usually a clear sign that a talent is no longer of member of the locker room.
Rumors have been swirling for weeks that May's time with AEW would soon be coming to a close, and Mike Johnson of PWInsider is now reporting that to be case. Furthermore, Johnson says that Mariah is expected to arrive in WWE fairly soon.
"We can confirm that we've heard from WWE sources over the last week that she's expected to start there in the near future."
May last competed at AEW Revolution where she lost her rematch against Timeless Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship. Mariah held the title for 174 days before losing it Storm at Grand Slam Australia in February. Those two matches were her last in All Elite Wrestling.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now corroborated Johnson's report, but as of this afternoon, May's management has claimed to him that her deal has not officially expired. Regardless, it definitely sounds like a case of when and not if.
"AEW was well aware that she would be leaving the company, and sources near the top of WWE say that the wheels have been in motion for her to join WWE. The most surprising element within AEW was that Mariah May had a two-year deal with no additional option year for AEW."
The 26-year-old signed with AEW in the fall of 2023 and was introduced as a superfan of Toni Storm, kicking off their two year long story arc that culminated this past March.
Ross Sapp noted that WWE was immediately interested in acquiring her talents once word got around that she'd be available, but no deal can be negotiated or signed until she is officially a free agent. We'll provide more information on Mariah May's status as it becomes available.
