Multiple AEW Wrestlers Announce Their Departures From Company
Several AEW wrestlers appear to be finishing up with the company as of this weekend.
Bear Bronson was originally a part of the Bear Country tag team that debuted on AEW TV in December of 2020, before signing officially a few months later. The team was repackaged as The Iron Savages in the summer of 2022, altering their gimmick and managed by JT Davidson. They would eventually be joined by Jacked Jameson.
However, Bronson has announced his time in the company has come to a close.
"Tomorrow, I am officially a free agent in pro wrestling," he said in a social media post. To everyone that believes in me. To my family, & to my beautiful wife: I love you all, I’m grateful to live this life & grind. Now, I chase EVERYTHING I’ve ever dreamed of in full force & bet on BEAR F*****G BRONSON!"
Bronson was originally part of his Bear Country tag team alongside Bear Boulder. Boulder, however, was released from his AEW contract in February after being arrested and charged with a felony for domestic battery by strangulation. The two made their last appearance on TV under contract on the Dec. 12, 2024 Ring of Honor taping at the Hammerstein Ballroom.
Former AEW Women's Champion Mariah May also reportedly departed the company this week, but that comes in a move that has been largely expected for some time. Another member of the division is leaving the company as well, as Abadon announced their contract would not be renewed.
They had their first match in AEW in March of 2020, and became a fixture on AEW Dark during the pandemic era. Abadon would eventually move to Ring of Honor, where they last wrestled in February.
It is unknown at this time if any other wrestlers will be leaving the company.
