NWA Gets New Distribution Home On Popular Streaming Service (Exclusive)

The NWA is making waves.

On Wednesday morning, Billy Corgan and the NWA will announce a brand new distribution partnership with Tubi. In the new business relationship, NWA Powerrr will air new episodes on the popular streaming service. The new episodes of the show will air every Thursday. NWA Powerrr is the weekly flagship show put on by the NWA.

"To say we are thrilled is an understatement," said Billy Corgan, CEO and President of the National Wrestling Alliance. "Tubi’s reach and presence in the digital sphere, especially with young fans, is unprecedented, and we’re looking forward to sharing our show and our great stars with you as we continue to rebuild this incredible promotion.”

The company is calling the new streaming partnership with Tubi a "significant milestone" in the growth strategy of the NWA that will give fans another way to indulge and experience one of the oldest pro wrestling organizations in history. The NWA has not yet revealed the premiere date for the Tubi streaming era of NWA Powerrr.

Previously, NWA Powerrr could be viewed on YouTube. Fans were also able to watch the weekly show on the The CW app. That distribution agreement began in 2023. As of May of this year, the program was available on Comet.

The first episode of NWA Powerrr premiered in 2019. The program brought fans back to a studio setting for pro wrestling and was met with critical acclaim early in it's run. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NWA Powerrr went on hiatus and did not return until March of 2021.

Many of today's top wrestling stars made their name on NWA Powerrr

Ricky Saints | The CW Network

Some of pro wrestling's top stars found their voice and footing because of NWA Powerrr in Corgan's NWA. This weekend, Ricky Saints, formerly known as Ricky Starks on NWA Powerrr, will challenge for the WWE United States Championship at the WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Saints is a former NXT Champion and a former tag team champion in AEW. Saints made a surprise debut in AEW while he was still a member of the NWA. Saints wrestled, but lost to Cody Rhodes in a TNT Championship open challenge match. Other current stars that worked through NWA Powerrr are Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, Nick Aldis, and many more.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Silas Mason | NWA

The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Silas Mason. The Women's World Heavyweight Champion is Tiffany Nieves. Billy Corgan purchased the NWA in 2017. The NWA has been an influential part of the pro wrestling business for decades.

The company will celebrate its 78th Anniversary Event on July 25, 2026, at Philadelphia's historic 2300 Arena.