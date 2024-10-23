Pro Wrestling News Round-Up (10/22/24): Adam Cole Confirms Split, Bobby Lashley Ready To Go, Raw Ratings Up & More
Miss anything today? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full round-up on the important news of the day from WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, and more.
Today's News Round-Up: Tuesday October 15, 2024
In an exclusive interview with The Takedown, Adam Cole confirmed that he has split up with Britt Baker. “We are no longer a couple," Cole admitted. "But when I say that we both still love each other and are still friends and still so supportive of each other, that could not be more true.” Cole recently returned to AEW and is angling for a match against MJF.
Toni Storm said she may never return to AEW and would instead open a taco stand in Mexico. Storm confirmed that she would call her taco venture, Toni's Tacos. "Life just is what it is right now," Storm said. "I'm thinking of moving here (Mexico) permanently. I'm thinking about setting up my own taco stand and living a happy, peaceful life in Mexico. I think it will be best ... and everyone will come to Toni's Tacos. That's my business. That's my next venture. Maybe I'll never go back to AEW."
The WWE announced that they would be selling NBA Legacy Championship Title belts. They now sell title belts for the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL leagues.
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE announcer, Samantha Irvin, has been planning to leave WWE for over a year. WWE announced yesterday that Irvin would be leaving WWE. Former announcer, Lilian Garcia, returned to fill her role yesterday on Raw.
Fightful Select reports that Christy Hemme has rejoined TNA.
Mark Briscoe confirms that the 2024 AEW Continental Classic will begin on November 27.
WWE Raw ratings were up, despite going against two NFL games. The ratings for the October 21 episode were 1.578 million, per Wrestlenomics.
Taking part in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, Bobby Lashley commented on his future and hinted at an imminent announcement. "I’ve been working out hard and I think the next few weeks, you should see something — something pop off. It’s time to put pen to paper and start getting back to these fans."