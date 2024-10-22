WWE Announces NBA Legacy Championship Title Belts
WWE has announced that they will begin selling NBA Legacy Championship Titles. The company revealed the news with a press release on Tuesday morning. The NBA begins it season on Tuesday night.
NBA-inspired WWE legacy title belts featuring the official colors and branding of all 30 teams are available ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season as part of a multi-year licensing deal struck by The National Basketball Association (NBA) and WWE.- WWE.com
The line of officially licensed NBA products can be purchased at NBAStore.com, WWEShop.com and Fanatics.com. The WWE legacy title belts feature custom side plates emblazoned with the logo and official markings of each team.
The 79th NBA regular season will tip off tonight and conclude on Sunday, April 13, 2025.
WWE currently markets legacy titles for the NFL, Major League Baseball, and the NHL. The company began selling these specialty championship belts this year.
For years, WWE has sent custom-made championships for teams that won world titles in their specific sport. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, famously carried the custom Chiefs title belt around with him during the team's Super Bowl victory parade.
