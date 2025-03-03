Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE
Another AEW talent has been reportedly been released from his contract and this one has been in the works for some time.
Former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champion Rey Fenix was removed from the All Elite Wrestling roster page on Monday and Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that means he is indeed a free agent.
"Fenix had been expected to depart AEW last year and likely head to WWE, but additional time was added to his contract based on a period of time he was out injured," Johnson said.
Both Penta and Rey Fenix signed with AEW as original members of the roster back in 2019. The Lucha Bros are one of the most accomplished tag teams in modern wrestling history and may soon be reunited in WWE.
Insider X account WrestleVotes has added to Johnson's report, saying the belief within WWE is that Fenix will be joining his brother in the company sooner rather than later. One source even went as far as to say that Fenix may end up on the WrestleMania 41 card.
Rey Fenix joins Ricky Starks (already wrestling in WWE as Ricky Saints), Miro and Malakai Black in recently negotiating their release from AEW amid lengthy contract or creative disputes with the company.
