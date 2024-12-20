Ric Flair Claims Mystery Man Owes Him $2 Million For Sour Business Deal
If there's one thing we can be sure of, it's that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair loves money. He said so in almost every one of his legendary promos. It's unfortunate then that it's what's currently troubling the 16-time World Champion.
In an post on X Friday (December 20) afternoon, Flair cryptically detailed a 20-year-old business deal that was supposed to net him $2 million. Also, it has nothing to do with a woman. Stop thinking that. The capital letters below are Flair's.
There Seems To Be Some Disconnect. This Isn’t About Wendy Or Anybody In My Family! This Is About A Guy Who Owes Me Money From A Business Arrangement 20 Years Ago, I Mean Literally A Two Million Dollar Business Deal. I Think About It Everyday. People Always Assume That With Me It Has Something To Do With A Woman. In This Case, It Absolutely Does Not. I Would Drop His Name, But Then I Would Have Another Lawsuit. I Already Lost One To Him Because I Couldn’t Afford To Fight The Insurance Company!- Ric Flair
This stemming from a cryptic post Flair made on Instagram late Thursday night, when he said he was let down by someone he "sacrificed millions to support." It's unclear how the two messages are linked, though, because he says "her" in the original Instagram post but then mentions a male in the follow-up X post. ("Jimmy V" may be Jimmy Valiant but that's just a guess.)
We will keep an eye on this story if any more details are revealed.
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
The Takedown On SI's 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards
WWE Announces Newest Member Of Raw Roster During Star-Studded Netflix Kickoff Show