The Blue Meanie Reveals Hulk Hogan's Response To The Blue World Order
The New World Order revolutionized modern professional wrestling, but a parody of the legendary stable has maintained popularity since its debut 28 years ago.
During this week's episode of his podcast, "Mind of the Meanie", The Blue Meanie discussed the 28th anniversary of the Blue World Order, an ECW parody of the nWo that featured him as Scott Hall, Stevie Richards as Kevin Nash, and Super Nova as "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.
The group was active from 1996 through 1998 until Richards left ECW for WCW. In 2005, WWE reformed the Blue World Order for a limited time run following the ECW branded “One Night Stand.”
[Author's Note: Adam Barnard is the co-host of "Mind of the Meanie" with The Blue Meanie.]
During this limited return time in WWE, the bWo were recording motion graphics for upcoming segments when they were surprised by an original member of the nWo – Hulk Hogan.
“We get called in to do the green screen stuff, and while Nova's in there doing his solo green screen stuff, f*****g Hulk Hogan walked in … It was such a cool thing, somebody said to Hulk, 'Hey, Hulk I think this guy's stealing your gimmick!' and Nova goes 'No way brother!' Everybody just had a good laugh.”
Meanie went on to elaborate about the responses from Hogan and the other members of the group.
"[Hogan] was cool with it - the whole NWO was cool with it. Kevin Nash said, 'You know imitation's the [highest] form of flattery, right?'"
Meanie then spoke about an interaction he had with Scott Hall in ECW in 2000. Hall didn’t recognize Meanie at first due to Meanie’s weight loss at the time, and once he did, Meanie asked Hall about his thoughts on the parody.
“I said ‘I hope you guys don't mind that we did BWO.’ He's like 'No, no, no, no,' and then he goes on to tell me, ‘You know, after the WCW show, we'd go find some bar and ask him to put wrestling on TV, and we'd find ECW and we’d see the BWO on the screen. You know, I would tell Kevin ‘Well, hey, it's the Blue World Order, and he's parodying me, I should be the leader of the NWO.’”
The Blue Meanie also discussed bWo Japan, as well as "The Blue Tilly", a replacement version of his character that appeared during TNA's "Hardcore Justice" in 2010.
