The Rock Reveals NSFW Party Trick Involving A Grape
The Rock is well known for his impressive career path from professional wrestler to Hollywood megastar.
In the ring, The Rock's electrifying personality and catchphrases made him one of the biggest stars during WWE's Attitude Era. After his transition to acting, he's become one of the highest-grossing movie stars on the planet, featured in films like Fast & Furious, Moana, and many more.
In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, to promote his new film Moana 2, The Rock revealed that he has separate party tricks for kids and adults.
When it comes to kids, he explains his trick.
If it's a party for little kids, I could transform into Maui. They all start to gather round. "I know it's a lot, the hair, the bod, when you're staring at a demi-god." "You're Welcome."
He then goes on to add.
I make my pecs bounce, and kids go crazy. It's awesome!
When it comes to adults, he explains.
If it was an adult party, well.. [He chuckles] With tequila, I do this thing where I can pick up a grape. Not with my hands, not with my feet, not even my mouth. Right now, my publicist is like 'Please, God, don't say anymore. Don't, please.'
Watch the full segment below starting at the 2:03 mark.
Moana 2 is due out in theaters on November 27.