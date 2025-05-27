Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Undergoing Colon Cancer Surgery
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW broadcaster Jim Ross is on the road to recovery.
The longtime "Voice of Wrestling" announced earlier this month he was diagnosed with colon cancer after a visit with doctors. This is his second bout with cancer, as he also successfully fought skin cancer back in 2021.
Ross made the initial announcement on May 15.
Much of the wrestling world has passed along its well wishes since, and Ross took to social media Tuesday morning to reveal he was undergoing his procedure. In it, he posted a picture ahead of the surgery alongside a family member, sharing a spirited declaration in the process.
"Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!" the caption read.
While wrestling fans were all waiting on news throughout the morning, they received a positive update courtesy of JR's podcasting partner Conrad Thompson.
Thompson quoted Ross' initial post, and shared that doctors considered the procudure successful.
"Just heard from [Rafael Morffi] that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep [JR] in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery!" his post said.
Morffi is Ross' longtime business partner, and has worked with WWE, AEW, and TNA over the past 30 years.
Ross revealed on this week's edition of his podcast that the procedure has a recovery time of about one week, and he hopes to be able to return to work for AEW and do some autograph signings shortly. He also indicated he hopes to be a part of the All In show in Texas.
