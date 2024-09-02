WWE Raw Preview (9/2/24): News, Match Card, How To Watch, Live Stream

Wrestling On FanNation

With Bash in Berlin in the rearview, WWE headed back to the states last night for NXT No Mercy and tonight's episode of Raw from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Several matches have been confirmed, including a number one contenders tournament for the Intercontinental Championship, while Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are set to hold a title celebration.

Match Card

WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser

WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio

Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate

American Made (Brutus Creed, Julius Creed & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa, Otis & Maxxine Dupri)

How To Watch Raw

Time: 8pm EST (7 CST)

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Fubo TV

