WWE Raw Preview (9/2/24): News, Match Card, How To Watch, Live Stream
With Bash in Berlin in the rearview, WWE headed back to the states last night for NXT No Mercy and tonight's episode of Raw from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Several matches have been confirmed, including a number one contenders tournament for the Intercontinental Championship, while Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are set to hold a title celebration.
Match Card
WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser
WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament: Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio
Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Number One Contenders Match: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)
WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair celebrate
American Made (Brutus Creed, Julius Creed & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa, Otis & Maxxine Dupri)
How To Watch Raw
Time: 8pm EST (7 CST)
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Fubo TV
