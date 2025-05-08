2K Games Reveal First Look At Motor City Machine Guns From New WWE 2K25 DLC
The Motor City Machine Guns are officially part of WWE 2K25.
Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are set to make their debuts in the WWE 2K franchise as part of the upcoming New Wave DLC pack, which is set to drop on May 14.
In anticipation of the former WWE Tag Team Champions franchise debut, 2K shared a video on social media of their entrance in the game as a way to whet the appetite of fans eager to play as Sabin and Shelley for the first time.
The incoming New Wave DLC pack will also feature current NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer and former champion Giulia, both of whom have featured on Monday Night Raw since the Raw after WrestleMania, taking what was a seemingly friendly competitive rivalry in NXT to a more personal battle on the main roster.
Sabin and Shelley, meanwhile, are not far removed from an all timer of a Tables, Ladders and Chairs main event on SmackDown, where they came up short to the Street Profits in a bout to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Titles that also involved #DIY. The match has been hailed by fans and WWE Superstars alike as one of the greatest TLC matches of all time.
MCMG were Tag Team Champions for just 42 days, after dethroning New Bloodline duo Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in only their second appearance in WWE. They dropped the titles to Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of #DIY on the December 6 episode of SmackDown before failing to regain them in a 2/3 falls rematch at this year's Royal Rumble.
