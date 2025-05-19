A&E Announces Summer Debut Date For WWE LFG Season Two
WWE LFG will return for a second season on Sunday June 22.
In a press release from A&E coming out of the WWE LFG season one finale on Sunday night, the network announced that the show would return again with star coaches such as The Undertaker, Booker T, Michelle McCool, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Shawn Michaels. This season, 16 competitors will compete for a chance to join the NXT brand in WWE.
"The in-ring competition series “WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats)” which showcases rising talent vying for a coveted WWE contract under the mentorship of some of the biggest WWE Legends will return to A&E on Sunday, June 22 at 10PM ET/PT."
The season one winners were Tyra Mae Steele from Team Undertaker and Jasper Troy from Team Booker T. Both of them earned a NXT contract as victors on the show.
In season one, Mickie James was the featured women's coach. In season two, she will be replaced by WWE Hall of Famer, Michell McCool. McCool was just inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this past April over WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Like James, McCool is a former champion in WWE.
The Takedown on SI exclusively spoke to both winners about their WWE LFG journey and earning a contract with the company. That full interview can be viewed on our YouTube channel.
