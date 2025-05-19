NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Names WWE Hall of Famer as His Favourite Wrestler
Giannis Antetokounmpo knows ball.
The nine-time NBA All Star was fielding questions during a Q&A session on X today, when one follower queried who the Greek Freak's favorite wrestler was.
Giannis showed he is, without a shadow of a doubt, a well versed student of the graps game when he simply answered, "Eddie Guerrero".
The 2021 NBA Champion's answer was a hit with his followers, generating over 5,000 retweets, 57,000 likes and over 4 million views.
While we anxiously wait to see if any potential interactions with Dominik Mysterio emerge from Giannis' revelation, it is also worth wondering what the Milwaukee Bucks star could bring to a WWE ring.
The Greek Freak busting out the Three Amigos or a picture perfect frog splash would be a joy to behold, obviously. But so would him cruising to the ring in a lowrider and lyin', cheatin' and stealin' his way to victory.
If Eastern Conference Final rivals Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton can go head-to-head in a WWE ring, then surely Giannis can step inside the squared circle to cause some chaos. While LeBron films everything on his flip phone. Naturally.
The NBA has a long history of wrestling crossovers, with Dennis Rodman notoriously joining the nWo back in 1998 and missing Chicago Bulls training during the actual NBA playoffs because he was tearing around town with Hulk Hogan. WCW also had two-time NBA MVP Karl Malone team with Diamond Dallas Page to face off against Rodman and Hogan at 1998 PPV Bash At The Beach.
And, of course, Shaq is certainly no stranger to the squared circle, either.
The Greek Freak and Dirty Dom? Put both sets of Tag Titles on them immediately and let them run wild and run free with them for five whole years.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Kevin Owens Provides Update As He Still Awaits Neck Surgery
John Cena Announced For More WWE SmackDown Appearances
Nia Jax Shows Off Bloody Photos And Sense Of Humor After WWE SmackDown Match
Comparing The Grind: Dave Bautista Reveals Whether He Thinks Wrestling Or Acting Is Harder