Kevin Owens Provides Update As He Still Awaits Neck Surgery
Kevin Owens does not know what's going on with his neck, but he's hopeful that everything will get figured out in the next few weeks.
Owens took to social media Sunday to provide an update on his health. The former World Champion is going to be out of action for quite some time due to a serious neck injury that he suffered earlier this year.
He was supposed to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but doctors would not clear him to compete after it was determined he needed to undergo surgery. A surgery he has yet to have, as of this writing.
"We don’t have a surgery date yet. I have not had surgery yet. Despite reports to the contrary. We’re still gonna try to figure out what the best way to go about it all is, exactly what needs to be done. So we’re kind of figuring that out still. So, there’s a lot of uncertainty but hopefully in the next few weeks, we get clarity and we do the surgery and then we go from there."- Kevin Owens on X
During the video he posted online Sunday, Owens also celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the day he answered John Cena's United States Championship Open Challenge on Monday Night Raw. It's a match that KO said changed his career and he expressed his deepest gratitude to everyone who has been along for the ride with him all these years later.
We at The Takedown on SI wish Kevin Owens all the best and a successful surgery whenever he's able to get the procedure done.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Comparing The Grind: Dave Bautista Reveals Whether He Thinks Wrestling Or Acting Is Harder
Shawn Michaels Heaps Praise On 'Possibly' WWE's Best Tag Team Right Now
John Cena Announced For More WWE SmackDown Appearances
Nia Jax Shows Off Bloody Photos And Sense Of Humor After WWE SmackDown Match