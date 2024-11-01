A Patriotic Breakdown of WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' Appearance on "Snack Wars"
The American Nightmare had his American credentials tested in a battle of taste.
WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on “Snack Wars” on the SPORTbible YouTube channel to compare food items from the United States and the United Kingdom.
Up first was the UK’s Bovril, a high protein beef paste that’s mixed into hot water against the USA’s reliable fall favorite, pumpkin spice latte. Rhodes was not impressed with Bovril, neither good nor bad, going so far as to call previous guest Seth Rollins a “liar” for saying he liked the drink. Americans and Instagram influencers rejoiced as Rhodes went with the PSL.
UK: 0
USA: 1
Patriotic Quote: “That’s America right there.”
Next was the McRib from McDonald’s against the UK’s bacon roll with brown sauce. Rhodes appeared in his patriotic glory eating the McRib, but the win went to the bacon roll, which Rhodes assumed someone stateside would be coming for his neck tattoo for disparaging the good – good? Are we sure on this one? – name of the McRib.
UK: 1
USA: 1
Patriotic Quote: “You can taste the freedom. Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama, baby.”
Next seemed to be less a competition and more a midgame treat, as Rhodes had a Percy Pig from the UK, which is a chewy candy akin to sour gummy without the sour stateside, and a box of Nerds from the USA. Rhodes enjoyed the Percy Pig, but it was a clear winner from the onset as Rhodes reveled in the Nerds consumption.
UK: 1
USA: 2
Patriotic Quote: “This is apple pie. This is CNN and Fox News combined. Double meat. All the weird US things.”
The final showdown was between a cornish pasty, a pastry filled with meat and vegetables, against a Pizza Hut pizza. Rhodes seemed to enjoy the pastry, calling it “comfort food”, but it wasn’t good enough to OutPizza the Hut, and Rhodes gave the most patriotically inspired speech since Rocky Balboa beat Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV”.
UK: 1
USA: 3
Patriotic Quote: “This is for all of you who are on the fence about us Americans. Don’t worry about anything, come over. You don’t have to just go to New York on LA, there’s a whole wide country. Get you to a Hut. Sit down, take a bite of this and ask yourself, ‘how can you not love this place?’ We have so much that’s wrong. So much. But we have so much that’s right.”
Recommended
Cody Rhodes Reveals The Biggest WWE Expense He Pays For Out-Of-Pocket
WWE Champion Cody Rhodes Reveals His Top Five Favorite Wrestlers
Cody Rhodes Revealed He Secured An Enormous Pay Raise For WWE Return