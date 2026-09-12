Adam Pearce Makes Interesting Announcement Regarding WWE Women's World Championship

Is Stephanie Vaquer about to win the Women's World Championship in her home country?

It hasn't been done since December 2019, but titles have changed hands during untelevised WWE events before, and La Primera has been granted another opportunity to win her second world championship Saturday night at the live event in Santiago, Chile.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media during the September 11 edition of WWE SmackDown to make that announcement, citing the controversial involvement of Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during this past Monday's championship bout between Morgan and Vaquer, and a separate incident involving physical altercations with two WWE officials at the live event in Argentina on Friday night.

Official BREAKING NEWS regarding tomorrow night in Santiago, Chile. 🇨🇱 @wwe pic.twitter.com/jSKf3vFkh7 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 12, 2026

Due to that incident involving the officials, Pearce has also decided to name a special guest referee for Saturday night's Women's World Title fight inside the Movistar Arena, and it'll be none other than Becky Lynch.

The Man's involvement, along with the social media promotion by Pearce, makes this WrestleMania 42 rematch between Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer extremely interesting.

Championship matches at live events are nothing new, but very rarely are they promoted through official WWE channels. It's even rarer that a challenger walks away with the gold. The last champion to lose their title on a live event, or house show, was Rey Mysterio when he dropped the Men's United States Championship to Andrade El Idolo nearly seven years ago.

Stephanie Vaquer could snap that streak and win the Women's World Championship in Chile

Stephanie Vaquer | Netflix

La Primera's first run as the Women's World Champion came to an end back in April, when she dropped the title to Liv Morgan at the annual 'Showcase of the Immortals' in Las Vegas, Nevada. She ended up taking several months off after that loss due to a number of nagging injuries, but returned to programming the night after SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch, who took her own extended hiatus from television after dropping the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca, also returned to WWE Raw on that same night. Both ladies set their sights on Liv Morgan's title, but it was Vaquer who received the first crack at it.

The Man offered to work with Stephanie to ensure that the rest of Judgment Day was neutralized during the match, and that she would get a fair shot at winning back the title. Vaquer declined, and it cost her.

WOW 🤯@YaOnlyLivvOnce takes advantage of the chaos at ringside and RETAINS the Women's World Title! pic.twitter.com/Q2AakLqnRI — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2026

Even though Lynch would emerge to counter the inevitable interference of Rodriquez and Perez, the distraction of the ringside chaos was all Morgan needed to knock off Vaquer again and retain the Women's World Championship.

Now, Vaquer and Lynch will have the opportunity to strategize ahead of the rematch. Becky has already stated that she'd rather face Stephanie for the title than Liv, and La Primera will have the home field advantage wrestling a little over an hour from where she was born.

Already the first Chilean-born Women's World Champion in WWE history, Vaquer may soon win the gold for a second time in her home country. Don't dismiss the possibility. The WWE creative team has been very unpredictable with their title changes recently. Look no further than Sami Zayn winning the WWE Championship... twice.