AAA Triplemanía XXXIII Results: AJ Styles Screws Over Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio was an eyelash away from adding the AAA Mega Championship to the Judgment Day's collection Saturday night at Triplemania XXXIII, but AJ Styles crashed a chaotic main event to make sure that didn't happen.
El Hijo del Vikingo put the title on the line against Mysterio, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano in a Fatal 4-Way Match that broke down into wall-to-wall shenanigans by the end. Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, the LWO and the additional El Grande Americanos all attempted to take advantage of the no disqualification stipulation at certain points throughout.
Dirty Dom was able to navigate that sea of outside interference, and appeared to have Dragon Lee beaten after he connected with a loaded diving headbutt and a frog splash, but Styles would emerge out of nowhere to break up the pinfall.
Still upset over the way Mysterio retained the WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship over him at SummerSlam, Styles wasn't about to let Dominik steal another title victory. After he stopped the referee's three count, AJ delivered a stiff forearm shot to Dom and took him out for good with a Styles Clash.
That Phenomenal assist opened the door for Vikingo to retain the gold by connecting with a 630 splash on Mysterio. Styles even helped roll the referee back into the ring to make the count, for good measure.
AJ was far from the only surprise of the night as both Omos and Otis made their respective returns to the ring, and the AAA Mega Championship may be staying with Vikingo, but two new champions were crowned at Triplemania.
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. knocked off El Mesías to win the Latin American Championship for the first time in his career, while Pagano & Psycho Clown stunned Angel & Berto to capture the AAA Tag Team Titles.
Triplemanía XXXIII Match Results:
El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano to retain the AAA Mega Championship.
Flammer defeated Faby Apache and Natalya to retain the Reina de Reinas Championship
Pagano & Psycho Clown defeated Los Garza in a Street Fight to win the AAA Tag Team Championships
Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez defeated Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa & Lola Vice in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team match.
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. defeated El Mesías to capture the Latin American Championship
Omos returned to action to win the Copa Bardahl Trophy, defeating Laredo Kid, La Parka, Joaquin Wilde, Abismo Negro Jr., Taurus, Aerostar, Otis, Pimpinela Escarlata, Cibernetico, Octagon Jr. & Microman.
